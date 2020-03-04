Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock over the death of Mr Samuel Dung, Personal Assistant to the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang.

Governor Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, described the sudden death of Mr Dung, which occurred on Monday, March the 2nd, as painful.

While consoling the family of the deceased and the former Governor Jang, Governor Lalong described the death as a huge loss to the people of Plateau State.

“The deceased served with passion and commitment leaving no one in doubt that he was a dependable father and husband as well as a worthy assistant to his principal. Such a loss is deeply hurting especially looking at the vacuum created by his demise,” the Governor said in the statement.

Governor Lalong asked the family of Mr Dung and former Governor Jang to be comforted by the record of impeccable service the late PA offered to his principal and the entire State in terms of loyalty, honesty and selflessness.

Mr Lalong prayed that God will grant the soul of Mr Dung eternal rest and give his family the grace to bear the loss.