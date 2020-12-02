From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with former Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and the Chairman of the Plateau State Economic Advisory Council, Nde Ezekiel Gomos, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Hauwa Rena Gomos.

Mrs. Rena Gomos died at the age of 58.

Lalong in a statesman said he was distressed over the demise of Mrs. Gomos died when she was most needed by her family and the society at large.

Governor Lalong recalled that the late Mrs. Gomos contributed immensely to the development of Plateau State and Nigeria during her career as a teacher and later as land surveyor where she worked with the Federal Department of Surveys as Land Surveyor before resigning to go into private business.

While commiserating with Nde Gomos and members of his family over the loss, the Governor urged him to be strong at this difficult time and take solace in the fact that she lived a productive live and served with love and humility.

Lalong prayed God to grant her eternal rest and comfort the family.