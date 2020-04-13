Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has condoled with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the death of his mother-in-law, Mrs Mildred Bisalla, who died in Jos at the age of 83.

Lalong, who received the Speaker at Government House Jos, described the death of Mrs Mildred Bisalla as a great loss to Plateau State and Nigeria as she was an epitome of humility, service and godliness.

The Governor and Speaker later visited the residence of the deceased in Jos where they were received by her brother, Archbishop Benjamin Kwashi, Anglican Bishop of Jos Diocese.

Lalong consoled the family and urged them to accept the loss as part of life, taking joy in the fact that the deceased lived a life of love and served her generation in many ways, leaving behind a worthy legacy.

“Mama has gone to be with the Lord and we have to accept her call to glory. She left at a time when we are facing very serious challenges with Corona Virus and we need people like them to give us hope and consolation based on their experiences of things that happened before.

“But unfortunately, she has gone to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. Ours is to look at what she has done to emulate her and do better. May her soul rest in peace and may we be consoled.”

The governor also consoled the Speaker for the loss and appreciated his early visit to sympathise with his in-laws and the people of Plateau State on the departure of Mama, saying the people of the state appreciate the visit.

Archbishop Benjamin Kwashi on behalf of the family thanked the Governor Lalong and Speaker Gbajabiamila for their words of comfort at this difficult time when they are working hard to overcome the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world.

He commended Speaker Gbajabiamila for standing up for the weak and urged him to continue to advocate the poor. This, he said, is the only way Nigeria can be salvaged because God hearkens to the cries of the poor.

“Your Excellency, Governor Lalong, you have beaten all protocols to visit us at this time when we are all battling to overcome this coronavirus pandemic. The family deeply appreciates this visit and we urge Nigerians to continue to support the Government.

“I have the faith that somehow the Lord will deliver us from the coronavirus pandemic. I was looking at the 1920 Spanish Flu pandemic. It was reported that thousands died around neighbours of Jos, but the people were spared. God can still do this for us.”