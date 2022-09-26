From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and the entire people of Bashar Chiefdom in Wase Local Government over the demise of his elder brother and Rekna of Bashar, HRH Alhaji Adamu Idris, Second Class traditional ruler who died at the age of 98.

Lalong while condoling with the people of the Bashar Chiefdom and the Deputy Speaker, said the death of the Royal Father who has been on the throne of his forefathers for 59 years is a great loss to the entire State.

He said during his long reign, the late monarch played a great role in maintaining peace within his domain and also contributing to the progress of Wase Local Government, Plateau State and Nigeria in general.

Lalong said Alhaji Adamu Idris was a man full of passion and compassion for his people and always demonstrated a sense of justice, fairness, honesty and love for education during his reign by encouraging the establishment of schools as well as cooperating with government to attract development to his area.

He noted that although the exit of the Royal Father is painful, he will continue to be remembered for the good legacies he left behind and the wonderful memories of unity, love and selflessness he demonstrated on many issues.

While urging the people of Bashar, the Deputy Speaker and entire family to accept his death as the will of God, Lalong urged them to continue to pray for God to forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.