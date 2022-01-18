From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam over the passing unto glory of his beloved mother, late Ngo Zimi Pam.

Governor Lalong in a press statement described the late Ngo Zimi Pam as a devout Christian and a community leader who invested so much in raising her children and others despite so many challenges she encountered in life.

He said the death of the matriarch of the Pam family is a huge loss to her immediate Tahei Village of Gyel District, Jos South Local Government and Plateau State as a whole.

Lalong while asking the family to bear the loss and accept the will of God, said Ngo Zimi died at a ripe age leaving behind great legacies that will continue to speak for her in many years to come.

The Governor challenged her children, both biological and other ones she raised, to ensure that they carry on with the lessons of love, humility, hardwork and tolerance which she demonstrated and taught.

He also asked God to grant her soul eternal rest and comfort the family.