From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with the Yoruba community and people of Plateau State over the death of former President-General of the Yoruba Community in Plateau State, Chief Toye Ogunsuyi.

Chief Ogunsuyi died at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the octogenarian’s death was a great loss to the people of Plateau State, particularly the Yoruba community which he served and led for many years.

He said Chief Toye Ogunsuyi is one of the leaders that consistently fought for peace, justice and harmony in Plateau State by galvanising people of different tribes, faiths and political persuasions to respect one another and live in peace.

The Governor said Baba, who was one time Deputy President General of Yoruba in the North, played a key role in diffusing tension during the period of crises in Jos and also ensured that the process of reconciliation, forgiveness and confidence-building was consolidated.

Lalong also said Chief Ogunsuyi worked hard to ensure that the culture of entrepreneurship, hard work and honesty remained paramount among the Yoruba community as well as the entire people of the State particularly the youths whom he always encouraged to shun idleness, laziness and violence.

While commiserating with his immediate family, Governor Lalong urged the Yoruba community in Plateau State to uphold his legacies by carrying on from where he stopped in making Plateau State a great place and home to all.