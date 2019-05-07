Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condoled with Prof. Sabastian Maimako, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos over the death of his son, Shitna’an Maimako.

Lalong, in a condolence message he personally signed, likened Shitna’an’s death to “sunset at dawn”.

“The death is painful and devastating to me personally, not just the family alone.

“This is particularly so in view of our concerted efforts as a government and as parents to do everything possible to build a state and country that we intend to bequeath to our children.

“I convey to you the condolences of my family, the government and good people of Plateau over this great loss,’’ he said.

The governor prayed God to comfort the family, give the members the fortitude to bear the loss, and grant the deceased eternal rest.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Shitna’an died on Sunday in Jos.

