(Martha Agas, NAN)

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated the former President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Musa Gotom, on his 80th birthday.

Lalong, in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos described the cleric as a pillar of the gospel and embodiment of good conduct.

He said the cleric had continued to be instrumental in working for Jesus Christ by his consistency in propagating the gospel of salvation and raising leaders within the Church in Plateau and Nigeria at large.

“You are a theologian of repute and have earned your place in the hearts of both Christians and people of other faiths by living a life of faith, peace, humility and service.

” You are someone who practises what you teach and preach as can be seen from your tenure as COCIN General Secretary, three term COCIN President, Principal (Provost) of Theological College of Northern (TCNN) and also a two term President of The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN).

” Your contributions to the growth of the gospel in Plateau State, Northern Region and the entire country is highly recognised and appreciated,” he said.

The governor also thanked the celebrator for his counsel, prayers and encouragement toward ensuring successive governments in the state excelled, particularly the current administration.

Lalong wished the octogenarian good health and God’s divine protection in the years ahead.