Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has congratulated Samuel Ortom on his victory at the Benue Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal.

Lalong, stated this, yesterday, at the 2019 Jos International Trade Fair.

“I wish to congratulate Governor Samuel Ortom on his victory at the general election and verdict of the elections petitions tribunal. The presence of Benue delegation here is a testament to the cordial relationship between the two states. I hope that next year’s trade fair, we will have Benue yam competing with Plateau yam,” said Lalong.

Ortom was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Mrs Helen Angwe.

Angwe, said that relationship between the two states had been cordial over the years.

She said apart from being the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’, Benue is endowed with natural resources and abundant manpower resource.

Angwe, listed resources like coal, kaolin and limestone as awaiting investors to exploit.

“If we are to reciprocate every person in Benue would have been here. But because of certain challenges our good intentions of attending previous trade fairs in Jos were truncated. I want to assure that our presence at this very trade fair is to lubricate our relationship and plan better for the next one,” Angwe said.