From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong has condoled with the Jukun nation over the passage of the Aku Uka, His Majesty, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II, CON, who recently joined his ancestors at the age of 84.

Lalong who led a delegation on Thursday from Plateau State to Wukari in Taraba State to condole with the people said the people would certainly missed the wealth of experience and guidance of the Paramount Ruler.

The Governor in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham condoled with the family, the traditional council and the entire Jukun nation and described the passage of the Aku Uka as painful.

He however said there was great consolation by the fact that he lived a fruitful and long life where he impacted positively on the fortunes of his people and society at large.

He said the Royal Father who was the Chairman of the Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, demonstrated high sense of patriotism, peace and goodwill towards all manner of people irrespective of their backgrounds.

The Governor said he learnt a lot from the late monarch who was a father to him many others, and constantly reminded him of the need to be fair, just, humble and peaceful in all his activities.

This he said has guided him in governance where he remains passionate about unity, forgiveness, dialogue and tolerance.

While praying God to grant the immediate family and the sons and daughters of Jukun nation the fortitude to bear the loss, he admonished them to keep alive the legacies of integrity, unity, loyalty and peaceful coexistence which the Royal Father preached and practised during his reign.

The Long Gamai of Shendam, Miskoom Martin Shaldas III said the passage of the great monarch who reigned for about 45 years was filled with achievements that brought peace and progress to the land as well as improved the lives of the Jukun people.

He said the Gamai nation will continue to remember its roots in the Kwararafa Kingdom and also uphold the rich history and tradition that has made the people stand out anywhere in the world.

Responding on behalf of the most senior traditional title holder in the palace, the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Samuel Danjuma Gani expressed the deep appreciation of the Aku Uka palace and the Jukun nation for the show of love and solidarity of the Government and people of Plateau State.

He said the Governor who as a Kwararafa son has recieved a traditonal title from the kingdom, continues to show high sense of fraternity and solidarity with the Jukun nation.

He said the respect and honour he has done to the Royal Father both in death and in life will never be forgotten.

Dr. Samuel used the opportunity to also thank the entire people of Plateau State who have maintained friendship and goodwill with not only the Jukun people, but the entire people of Taraba State.

