From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has constituted a 7- Man committee to address issues of the welfare of Staff of Plateau State University Bokkos and to resolve issues that led to strike by the ASUU chapter.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the Governor had recently visited the institution to inspect projects and engaged the Management of the institution.

He said Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, noted that the 7-man committee was to address issues recently raised by the local Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and also look into other union issues.

Lalong said the committee’s report which is expected to be submitted in three weeks will facilitate the resolution of some of the issues raised by ASUU Chapter of the University which they gave as reasons for embarking on strike.

It will be recalled that during the Governor’s visit, the student union leaders and other staff of the University prevailed on him to intervene and ensure that academic activities resume.

Members of the Committee include the State Head of Service, Mr. Izam A. Azi mni as Chairman and Mr. Isaac Maran, Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Office of the Head of Service as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are; Professor Yohana Daniel Izam, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Mr. Lawrence Kerekum Longsen, Bursar of the University, the Commissioner of Higher Education, Hon. Kak’mena Goteng Audu, the poineer Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor John W. Wade mni and Hon. Ezekiel Pabuet, ALGON Chairman, Plateau State chapter.