Gyang Bere, Jos

Residents of Plateau are generally complying with the lockdown directive of the state government as it goes ahead with the fumigation of public spaces, part of other public measures being taken by the Simon Lalong administration to fight COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Lalong, who launched the fumigation exercise in Jos, the state capital, said the lockdown period is a difficult and unusual time for not only the Plateau people but the world at large.

“These are difficult and unusual times for not only Plateau State, but also the world at large. Ordinarily, we should not be doing an event like this on a Good Friday, but the times warrant this and we continue to appeal for the patience and understanding of our citizens.

“Although no case has been recorded yet in Plateau State as at today, we cannot relax; we have to remain vigilant and proactive. That is why we have announced a total lockdown of the state, which began some hours ago.

“The lockdown will help us reduce any tendency for inter-state transfer of the disease and enable us to respond appropriately to any suspected case and contact tracing.”

Lalong has also promised to roll out palliative measures that will cushion the effects of the lockdown on the citizens, saying the painful action is geared towards safeguarding the lives of citizens.

It was observed that residents of the state, particularly in Jos, have remained indoor in compliance with the government’s order as the fumigation exercise continues.

All commercial activities have ceased, even at the headquarters of the 17 local government areas of the state, with council chairs also beefing up security surveillance to ensure total compliance.