From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has approved the creation of 268 Districts and Village Areas as well as 2 Chiefdoms across the 17 Local Government Areas.

He also restored 3 others to 2nd Class as well as approved the grading of 5 others on 3rd Class Status.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham said the report released by the Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Atu indicate that the newly created Chiefdoms are Lamba Chiefdom in Wase Local Government (3rd class) and Menkaat Chiefdom in Shendam Local Government (3rd class).

He said those restored are: Da-Gwom Rwei, Barkin Ladi LGA (2nd class); Da-Gwom Rwei (Gyel) Jos South LGA (2nd class); and Da-Gwom Rwei (Riyom) Riyom LGA (2nd class).

The statement said “Those that have been graded are: Gwom Rwei Kabong, Jos North LGA (3rd class); Gwom Rwei Zawan, Jos South LGA (3rd class); Ponzhi Bwarat, Langtang North LGA (3rd class); Ponzhi Gani (Sa) 3rd class; and Ponzhi Tumwat, Langtang North LGA (3rd class).

The Governor also approved the grading of old existing District Heads to Senior District Heads.

The approval for the Chiefdoms and Districts by the Governor follows the review of the Report on the Creation of Chiefdoms, Districts and Village Areas in Plateau State constituted on 20th October 2020 headed by Chief D.G. Fompun.

He said details of the names of the new Districts and Village Areas will be released by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State.

Lalong urged the citizens to see the development as part of the efforts by the Rescue Administration to increase inclusivity, unity, peace, harmony and development.

He advised against politicisation of the action and warns against any attempt by some persons to use it for creating acrimony division and disaffection.