From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Prof Nora Dadu’ut, have expressed deep sadness over the death of a First Class Traditional Ruler in Plateau State, the Mishkaham Mwagavul, Da Nelson Bakfur.

Bakfur died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said that the governor who visited the family of the monarch in Kerang, Mangu Local Government Area received the news of the passing of the royal father with shock and grief as the deceased was a peacemaker and a rallying point for not only the Mwagavul nation but the entire state.

Lalong said ‘Da Nelson Bakfur did a lot to promote peaceful coexistence and development in his domain since assuming office as Mishkaham Mwaghavul in 1999. As the Chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council, he was very instrumental to the substantial peace recorded in the Local Government as well as the confidence-building that grew among various ethnic groups in the Area. This facilitated the resolution of many disputes which prevented escalation”.

He also paid tribute to the late Royal Father for his passion for economic emancipation of his people as well as paying special attention to educational development.

Lalong said the Royal Father also motivated the people to participate in agriculture and produce food for the State and nation at large.

While encouraging the immediate family and the Mwagavul nation to accept the passing of the late royal father as the will of God, Lalong challenged them to keep his legacies alive and continue to imbibe his good virtues.

Responding, Da Philemon Mutang, the District Head of Kerang said the visit of the Governor to the family is consoling and reassuring which further demonstrates the good relationship that existed between the Governor and the late Royal Father.

Meanwhile, Senator Nora Dadu’ut on Thursday expressed sadness over the passing of the traditional ruler of Mangu, Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da Nelson Bakfur.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Dadu’ut in a condolence message made available to newsmen in Jos described the late Traditional ruler as a quintessential royal father who lived his life for the growth of his community as well as Plateau in general.

‘As a traditional ruler, his community and people enjoyed peace, as there was no crisis whatsoever in the town and there was visible socio-economic and infrastructure development during his reign,’ she said.

Dadu’ut said the royal father was a detribalized Nigerian who preaches peaceful co existence at all times.

She noted that the late traditional ruler was an iconic traditional ruler who lived for his people, adding that he strived to see to the socio-economic development of Mwaghavul land and its environs.

The senator said that the late Mishkaham Mwaghavul had many great visions for the development of his people and most of these were fulfilled in his lifetime.

‘The late traditional ruler played leading roles in promoting peace and unity across the country.’

Senator Daduut condole with the monarch’s immediate family and the people of Mangu and called on them to take solace in the lasting impact he had on his domain.

She prayed that ‘God Almighty grants the late traditional ruler’s soul eternal repose and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss.’