Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has assured that the killers of a traditional ruler, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka, acting Gwom Rwey Foron who was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government would soon be apprehended .

The Governor who declared manhunt for the killers said the gunmen would not escape justice.

Lalong in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, expressed anger over the killing of the traditional ruler and said the murderers would not go unpunished as security agencies in collaboration with local intelligence have launched a thorough investigation to arrest the perpetrators and their collaborators.

“The Local Government Chairman and heads of security agencies have briefed me on the sad development and the level of investigation so far. I have repeated my charge to them that the days of gunmen are over in the state as innocent people cannot be killed without the perpetrators being apprehended and punished.

“We are using the concept of community policing to dig into this particular case and see to it that the criminals are arrested. If we do not do so, more criminals will be bold to attack and kill our citizens”.

Lalong, however, appealed to citizens across the state to intensify vigilance on criminals who were bent on rupturing the peace of the state at all costs .

He sympathised with the family of the Royal father, the people of Barkin Ladi as well as the entire state over the unfortunate incident.

He charged residents of the area to cooperate with the local government authority as well as security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.