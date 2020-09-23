

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has assured that the killers of a traditional ruler, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka, Acting Gwom Rwey Foron who was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government, will he apprehended and dealt with accordingly.

Lalong in a press statement signed by Director of Press and published Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, expressed anger over the killing of the traditional ruler and said the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as security agencies in collaboration with local intelligence have launched a thorough investigation to arrest the perpetrators and their collaborators.

“The Local Government Chairman and heads of security agencies have briefed me on the sad development and the level of investigation so far. I have repeated my charge to them that the days of unknown gunmen is over in Plateau State as innocent people cannot be killed without anybody being apprehended and put to trial.

“We are using the concept of community policing to dig into this paarticular case and see to it that the criminals are arrested. If we do not do so, more criminals will be bold to attack and kill our citizens”.

Lalong appealed to citizens across the State to intensify vigilance against criminals who are bent on rupturing the peace of the State at all costs, assuring that they will not be allowed to succeed.

He sympathised with the family of the Royal father, the people of Barkin Ladi as well as the entire State over the unfortunate incident.

He asked people of the area to cooperate with the Local Government Authority as well as security agencies in not only cracking this case, but also preventing further occurrences.