Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has directed the State Economic Advisory Council to brainstorm and come up with practical and comprehensive strategies aimed at recovering and sustaining State Economy under the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He noted that the Economic team headed by Chief Ezekiel Gomos, former Secretary to Plateau State Government should take concrete steps towards ensuring that Plateau State adapts to the new economic reality.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, equally directed the Council to put together a post-COVID 19 road map for Plateau State economy especially for its revival and recovery.

“Too achieve this task, the Governor has mandated the Council to liaise and consult extensively with all Ministries, Department and Agencies; Local Government Councils; key private sector players in the State in the manufacturing, agriculture, banking and finance; hospitality and entertainment; trade and commerce; ICT; mining sector; and other important stakeholders like the MSMEs; the informal sector; Trade Associations; Chambers of Commerce; development partners NGOS and CSOs, Labour Unions etc.

“The Council is expected to submit periodic policy and strategic recommendations to the Governor on the State economy under COVID19 and beyond.”