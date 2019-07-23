Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon. Ubandoman Joshua-Laven says that Governor Simon Lalong had encouraged him to file a petition at the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal where he was declared winner of the October 10 Local Government Election in the state.

Following the declaration, Joshua-Laven appealed to the governor, who is a legal luminary, to swear him into office in line with the decision of the Appeal Tribunal, promising to work in the collective interest of the people.

Joshua-Laven disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos during an interview with journalists, saying he believed in the credibility of Governor Lalong when he asked those who lost the election to go to tribunal and seek redress.

Joshua-Laven contested the local government election and lost to an APC candidate, but challenged the result at the tribunal. His petition had been trashed by the lower tribunal; but he moved to the Appeal Tribunal where he was declared winner of the election.

“I am happy with the judgement and this has proven that the Judiciary is the hope of the common man,” hes said.

“When I contested the Local Government Election in October, 2018, I won the election but I was robbed of my victory and the Governor sworn in the APC candidate. It could be that the Governor was misinformed by some people because he has vowed not to interfere with the results and that whoever wins will be given his mandate.

“He also encouraged some of us who felt we had won the election to seek redress in the tribunal which is what I did; and I am happy now that I have gotten justice. I am appealing to the Governor, who respects the rule of law, and I have confidence that he will conduct my swearing-in without delay.

“It was Governor Lalong who swore-in Chief Daniel Dul when he was declared winner of the 2014 Local Government Election for the same Langtang North Local Government Area by the tribunal when Ex-Governor Jonah Jang did not swear him into office. It was one year after when Lalong came into office that he was sworn-in, and I know that the Governor will swear me into office.”

Joshua-Laven dedicated his victory at the tribunal to Justice Arum Ashom and the Governor who “encouraged those who felt aggrieved to seek redress at the tribunal and the entire people of Langtang North Local Government Area.”

He vowed to bridge the gap between youths and elders and ensure peace within the Council Area.