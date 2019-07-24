Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Ubandoman Joshua-Laven revealed that Governor Simon Lalong encouraged him to file a petition at the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal.

Thi, he said, made him to be declared winner of the last October local government election.

He begged the governor, who is a legal luminary, to swear him into office in line with the declaration of the Appeal Tribunal and promised to work in the collective interest of the people.

Joshua-Laven disclosed this, yesterday in Jos during an interactive session with journalists.

The PDP candidate said he believed in the credibility of Lalong when he asked those who lost the election to go to tribunal and seek redress.

Joshua-Laven contested the local government election and lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate but challenged the result at the tribunal and his petition was trashed by the lower tribunal

Not satisfied, he moved to the Appeal Tribunal where he was declared winner of the election.

“I am happy with the judgment and this has proven that the judiciary is the hope of the common man. When I contested the council election in October, 2018, I won the election but I was robbed of my victory and the governor sworn in the APC candidate, it could be that the governor was misinformed by some people because he has vowed not to interfere with the results and that whoever wins will be given his mandate.

“He also encouraged some of us who felt we won the election to seek redress in the tribunal which is what I did and I am happy now that I got justice. I am appealing to the governor who respects the rule of law, and I have confidence that he will conduct my swearing in without delay,’’ he said.