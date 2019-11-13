Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, through the proclamation of Executive Order I, has established a Programme Management and Results Delivery Office (PMRDO).

A statement by Dr Simon Makut, Director of Press and Public Affairs, said that the office will ensure the implementation of the state development strategy in a timely, cost effective and qualitative manner.

Makut said that the PMRDO is a follow-up to the ratification of the Plateau Development Strategy (PSDS) 2019 to 2023 by the State Executive Council to implement Lalong’s administration vision.

“The office, is to among others, oversee development and operation of a planning, learning and control system.

“It is to support the integrated portfolio management of the implementation of the 35 initiatives and others contained in the Plateau Development Strategy.

“The office is to also ensure that all major initiatives and spending approvals by the Office of the Governor are aligned with the vision of the administration for a greater Plateau.

“It will also ensure collaboration within focal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the implementation of the Plateau Development Strategy initiatives.

“It will equally provide strategic communication solutions to ensure the buy-in of relevant stakeholders in the Plateau project,” he added.

He said that the office under the supervision of the Chief of Staff, would develop a robust fact-base of risk sharing quality for the promotion of social and commercial investment partnerships and alliances for Plateau and its citizens.

The office he said, would also identify and facilitate the skill and competency development programmes to build leadership bench-strength for public service and entrepreneurship in partnership with advanced institutions with subject matter expertise.

Makut added that the PMRDO is to be headed by a Senior Technical Advisor who will be assisted by Technical Advisors, specialists and other support staff. (NAN)