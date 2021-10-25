From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with Ms Rose Chundung Ndong over her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management, Board of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.

Lalong in a statement described the appointment of the illustrious daughter of Plateau State by the President as yet

another demonstration of his love for the people of Plateau State, as well as an affirmation of confidence in their capacity to deliver on critical national assignments.

Lalong while charging Rose Chundung to use the opportunity presented by this appointment to showcase her talent and experience in the exploitation of the nation’s oil and gas resources, he said the appointment is a challenge he believes she has been properly prepared for by her many years of service to the nation.

He recalled her early years of professional service as a geologist in Plateau State where she among others, served as the Provost, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Goesciences and Managing Director of the Nigeria Mining Corporation Jos, before moving on to other responsibilities at various Federal Government Agencies and abroad.

He also advised her to use the opportunity to ensure that the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari of ensuring the development of the nation’s petroleum and gas potentials across the nation is achieved in order to make the nation energy sufficient.

He reminded the appointee that the nation is in dire need of energy security and growth in the oil and gas industry which has been opened up with the recent unbundling of the sector with the passage and signing into law the Petroleum Industry Act.

He wished her a successful tenure and promised that the Government and people of Plateau State and indeed the North Central Zone will support her to ensure that she adds value to the sector.