From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed regret that despite the huge investment of the State in enhancing the capacity of security agencies in the State to confront criminals, the attacks on communities particularly in Bassa and Riyom have not stopped.

Governor Lalong was spoke at the COCIN Headquarters Jos during the dedication of four books published by COCIN President Rev. Prof. Dacholom Datiri, in Jos, Plateau State.

The Governor said the recent attacks in Bassa and Riyom LGAs was regrettable and coming shortly after the State Government spent resources to purchase and distribute 50 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles to the security agencies.

Lalong while sympathising with the people said the time has come for everyone to provide the first line of security by gathering intelligence, passing same to security agencies as well taking all necessary steps to guard against vulnerability.

He vowed to continue to fight insecurity and promote peace building.

On the books published by the COCIN President, Lalong charged Nigerians, particularly those in position of influence to document their ideas and activities so as to pass knowledge and valuable history to guide the upcoming generation.

Governor Lalong who praised Rev. Datiri for putting down his ideas which contain some of his sermons and experiences in four books, described the act as commendable as it will assist in educating the citizens particularly youths who need information and historical background to many issues.

Lalong said that is why his administration has not only worked hard to enhance the quality of public education, but also supported religious organisations and the private sector to provide quality education to the citizens.

On the recently approved Karl Kumm University Vom, the Governor urged the leadership of COCIN which is the proprietor of the Institution to step in and resolve pending issues with the host community which are threatening the take off of the school