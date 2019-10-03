Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jeremiah Useni challenging the election of Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a judgment delivered in Jos, yesterday, Chairman of the three-member tribunal, Justice Halima Salman, upheld the election of Lalong saying Useni failed to prove his case.

While ruling on allegations of certificate forgery and corruption, Justice Salman said evidence provided by Lalong in his WAEC and first degree certificates which bear Simon Sule Bako, showed in a sworn affidavit on change of name published in Nigeria Standard Newspapers before using Simon Bako Lalong.

The tribunal said certificates presented by Lalong were truly his, and that no evidence of corruption could be established against him as alleged by Useni.

On cancellation and mutilation of votes in some polling units, the tribunal said witnesses brought by the petitioners failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Based on the evidence before us, the witnesses brought before the tribunal failed to prove their cases and the tribunal do not need light to search for the truth, the petition is hereby dismissed,” said Justice Halima.

Counsel to Useni, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who spoke through Edward Pwajok (SAN), said the ruling provided so many grounds for appeal.

Pwajok said Lalong presented false information on his certificate.

Governor Lalong described the tribunal ruling as a victory for the people of the state and an affirmation of the mandate given to him in the March election.