Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has given 14 days ultimatum to erring contractors in Plateau to return to site or have their contracts terminated.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday during the flag-off of “Operation Zero Potholes” within Jos Bukuru Metropolis, held at Murtala Mohammed Road, Jos, Plateau State.

“I have directed the Ministry of Works to warn all erring contractors to return to site within 14 days or have their contracts terminated and re-awarded to more committed contractors.

“It is one thing to expend funds in building road infrastructure, while it is an entirely different ball game in getting quality delivery and maintaining them for the benefit of the citizens.”

He said despite effort to make life comfortable for the citizens, government has observed the wear and tear of some roads which have caused hardship to motorists and commuters in the townships, particularly the Jos – Bukuru metropolis.

“We intend to sustain this and ensure that it goes round the major townships in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State. We cannot afford to let these road infrastructure decay to the point that they become a burden and threat to lives of our people.”