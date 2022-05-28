From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has clinched the APC ticket to run for the Plateau South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general elections.

Amb Chris Giwa, meanwhile, polled 213 votes to emerge candidate for Plateau North Senatorial District, while Hon Diket Plang won the ticket for the Plateau Central senatorial seat.

Lalong, Diket Plang won unopposed, while Giwa defeated Hon Mafeng Gwallson, who polled 150 votes.

The results of the party primaries, which were held simultaneously in senatorial districts across the state, were announced by the electoral officers in charge of the zones.

Zonal Chairman of the APC in Plateau Southern Senatorial Zone Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Nyalum said members of the party in the zone resolved to give Governor Lalong their mandate to represent them in the Red Chambers because of his experience and performance as Governor of the State.

Chairman of the election panel from the APC National Headquarters Rt Hon Titi Oseni said although the Governor was the sole candidate for the elections, the process of voting would still be done in line with the guidelines of the party.

Thereafter, delegates from Wase, Mikang, Langtang South, Langtang North, Quan, Pan, and Shendam Local Government Areas took turns to cast their votes.

At the end of the voting, Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni announced that Governor Lalong polled 335 out of the 340 votes (with 5 invalid) affirming him as the APC standard-bearer for the Plateau South Senatorial District seat in the forthcoming general elections.

In his acceptance speech after the elections, Governor Lalong thanked members of the APC in the zone for giving him their mandate, promising not to disappoint them.

He said he will use his experience as a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Governor and lawyer amongst others to ensure that he attracts development to the Zone and the entire State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Electoral Panel for Plateau North, Musa Gidado, declared Chris Gidwa APC candidate for Plateau North having scored 213 votes out of the 363 total votes cast.

Giwa appreciated God for giving him victory at the election and dedicated the victory to God and to APC in Plateau State.

He said the outcome of the election is a victory for all and called on everybody to come together and work for the success of the party.

Mafeng Gwallson described the election as free and fair and congratulated Giwa as the candidate of the party, vowing to support him with his structure.

