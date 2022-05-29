From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has clinched the APC ticket to run for Plateau South Senatorial District Seat in the 2023 general elections.

Also Amb. Chris Giwa polled 213 votes to emerge candidate for Plateau North Senatorial District while Hon Diket Plang won the Plateau Central Senatorial seat.

Lalong, Diket Plang were returned unopposed while Giwa defeated Hon. Mafeng Gwallson who polled 150 votes.

The party primaries which held separately in various Senatorial Districts across the state where announced by the electoral officers in charge of the zones.

Zonal Chairman of the APC in Plateau Southern Senatorial Zone, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Nyalum said members of the party in the zone resolved to give Governor Lalong their mandate to represent them in the Red Chambers because of his experience and performance as Governor of the State.

Chairman of the election panel from the APC National Headquarters Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni said although the Governor was the sole candidate for the elections, the process of voting would still be done in line with the guidelines of the party.

