From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has granted absolute pardon to four prison inmates who are serving various jail terms at the Jos Correctional facilities.

He noted that the pardon granted Obinna John, Sagir Mukaila, Teryile Ishi and Daniel Honok was in line with the spirit of 61st independence Anniversary having conducted themselves in good manner.

Lalong disclosed this on Friday at the 61s Independence Day parade, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State.

“After due consultation with The State Advisory Council On Prerogative Of Mercy, I have granted absolute pardon to four Prisoners serving jail terms having been convicted for various offences.

“All these pardons are granted for reasons of good conduct, with effect from the different dates of sentences. The concerned persons are, Obinna John, Sagir Mukaila, Teryile Ishi and Daniel Honok.”

Lalong said so much has been achieved in the area of education, health, agriculture, infrastructure peace and security, noting that the journey has not been easy but fruitful.

“We are all aware that this year’s independence celebration is coming at a time when our nation is going through so many challenges in virtually every sector. This should however not make us despair or lose hope in our country, or ignore the giant strides that have been made over the years.

“We have to restate our resolve to building a nation where the ideals of our founding fathers will not only prevail, but the major things that enhance our unity and cohesion are emphasiszed. Nigeria remains a country full of potentials and blessed with so much human and material resources that makes it an envy of the world.”

Lalong stated further that, “We have seen how corruption, nepotism, intolerance, indiscipline and disregard for the rule of law have created confusion in our national identity and the pursuit of national aspirations.