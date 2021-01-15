From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has praised members of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices for peace and unity of Nigeria.

Lalong who led other dignitaries on Friday to lay wreaths to the tomb of the unknown soldiers at the event attended by top Government officials and security heads in the State.

He praised members of the armed forces for their sacrifices in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and intervening in domestic security.

Lalong said the sacrifices of the fallen heroes must not be left to go in vain as they gave their all for the security and safety of the citizens.

He said “let us continue to support our armed forces who are still in active service through every means as they deserve our love. We should avoid condemning them over challenges that could arise in the cause of their duties. They are slefless and have done alot to restore security in many areas particularly in Plateau State. We are grateful for their contributions and continue to pray for their souls to rest in peace”.

Lalong assured that the State Government will continue to support members of the Nigerian legion and their families through empowerment and related programs.

He also appreciated all security agencies and their families who continue to collaborate with the State Government in consolidating the peace and security of Plateau State.