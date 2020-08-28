Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong and Chairman of Northern Governors said Dr. Akinwumi Adesina deserved his re-election as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

Governor Lalong in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham described the development as another testimony of the hardwork dedication and diligence of Dr. Adesina who has demonstrated to the world that the Nigerians have the capacity to deliver on any assignment.

Lalong said the re-election of Adesina despite attempts to discredit him and tarnish his reputation is a proof that he is honest and has the best interest of the continent at heart.

“We in Plateau State are very proud to be associated with the African Development Bank under the leadership of Dr. Adesina. Through counterpart funding assistance from the bank, we are revolutionizing potaton and assorted vegetables farming in Plateau and creating the value chain that has improved the capacity of our farmers to improve their production and also earn more. We are on the verge of consolidating our advantage as the major supplier of the commodity to West Africa”.

Lalong wished Dr. Adesina a fruitful tenure and asked him to remain focused as he leads the bank towards contributing to the emancipation of the African continent.

Similar, Governor Lalong said he is delighted with the appointment of Mr. James Lalu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Disability Rights Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong while reacting to the development said he was not surprised by the choice of Mr. James Lalu given his track record of achievements as the Chairman of the Plateau State Disability Commission where he performed creditably, which earned him recognition from within and outside the country.

” I urge the Executive Secretary and entire management as well as the board of the Commission to devote their time and energies in serving the constituency of people living with disabilities who are more often than not forgotten and neglected.

“As pioneer managers of this Commission, you must serve the interest of all people living with one form of disability or the other, and ensure that you do justice to all, stand by the truth and be honest”.

He asked the Executive Secretary to surpass his achievements in Plateau State and also make the State proud in this national assignment.