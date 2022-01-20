From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has commended security personnel in the State for rising up to occasion and thwarting the attempts by kidnappers to create fear among citizens.

Lalong in a press statement said he was glad that the swift response of the security forces to distress calls of kidnap incidents led to the dislocation of their operations leading to rescue of some victims and arrest of suspects.

Lalong cited the rescue of the Gwom Rwei of Vwang District, Da Gyang Gutt Balak shortly after he was kidnapped and the arrest of some suspects as a good development that is worth sustaining.

He noted that a similar situation had also happened when three students of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi where rescued shortly after being kidnapped from the school in Heipang.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff and a Medical Doctor among others were also rescued by security forces after being kidnapped and some suspects also arrested recently.”

He urged the security agencies which include the Police, DSS, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, NSCDC, other paramilitary agencies and Vigilante Groups to sustain the heat on the criminals, assuring that the Government will do everything possible to continue to provide support for them to flush out kidnappers and other criminals from the State.

He also assured that he will not hesitate to sign the death warrant for any convicted kidnapper who is found guilty of the crime as the law against kidnapping signed last year stipulates the death penalty which is ready to be implemented.

Lalong also called on citizens of Plateau State to support the security agencies with intelligence that will enable them not only respond, but pre-empt the activities of criminals who are desperate to disrupt the peace of the State.