From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said he is impressed with the pace and quality of work at the British-American Flyover construction and dualisation to Lamingo Roundabout Junction in Jos, Plateau State.

Lalong who undertook a brief unscheduled visit to the site said the level of work is commendable as the contractor has been on site all the time carrying out the construction work.

He said he was happy with the quality of work which meets specifications and is very optimistic that with the commitment of the contractor, the project will be delivered on schedule.

Lalong who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works Hon. Victor Lapan said the British-American Flyover is one of the many projects that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Plateau State to commission in the coming months.

Project Manager of the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company Ltd. Engr. Charbel told the Governor that the company was working assiduously to keep faith with the terms of the Contract and also ensure that the aspirations of the Rescue Administration are met.

He said both the staff and management of the Company are working round the clock to complete the Flyover and Dualisation as most of the critical infrastructure has been provided.

Plateau State Commisioner for Works Hon. Victor Lapan commended the Governor for his commitment to funding the project through the special financing arrangement that has removed the constraints of delays of payments for certificates of work done.

He said the Ministry and its technical staff have also been supervising the project to ensure that it is constructed with the best materials and according to global engineering standards.