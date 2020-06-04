Gyang Bere, Jos

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said Governor Simon Lalong has no personal interest in the forth coming Plateau South Senatorial bye Election.

He noted that the Governor, being a product of democracy is not concerned about who emerged as candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the party primaries but will work with everyone for the party to retain the seat.

Hon. Manjang in a statement on Thursday in Jos said Lalong won’t interfere or influence the choice of any candidate ahead of the bye election.

“Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Simon Lalong is a democrat and father to all. As such, he does not interfere or peddle influence in the democratic choice of citizens to favour a particular person or group of persons.”

Hon. Manjang absolved the Governor of allegedly “anointing” an aspirant for the up coming Plateau South Senatorial bye election and said Lalong who is a product and pillar of democracy, is conscious of the right of citizens in making free choices at all times.

He explained that the Governor never imposed himself on the electorate during the 2019 Governorship election but faced them each time he contested elections.

He said all aspirants for the bye election are free to woo APC delegates and members for the primary election, adding that anyone who emerges winner becomes the candidate of the party and that of the Governor.

Manjang dismissed those dragging Governor Lalong’s name into the mud with regards to the APC primary election for the Plateau South Senatorial District bye election as merchants of conflict who want to cause disharmony and disrupt the peace of the party.

He said what should pre occupy genuine APC members now is a successful primary and to reclaim the Senate seat left vacant following the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan and not throwing tissues of disaffection against Governor Lalong.