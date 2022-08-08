The naming of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as Director General of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Oganisation has re-awakened enthusiasm about the All Progressives Congress (APC) throughout the country.

Commissioner for Land and Survey in Plateau State, Mr. Yakubu Dati who stated this over the weekend said Tinubu made the best choice in Lalong ahead of the presidential election in 2023.

“In less than 24 hours after his appointment as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, the political stratosphere in Nigeria is already electrified. Few political events have excited the populace in recent times, like the reality of having Governor Simon Lalong leading the APC campaign trail ahead the 2023 general elections.

“The excitement reverberating in the APC over the choice of the governor as campaign DG proves that, not only has the party made the right choice, but that his appointment has added a lease of life to the APC behemoth.”

Dati said as chairman, Northern Governors Forum and the only Christian APC governor in the North, Lalong as silently worked for the success and growth of the APC over the years.

He said as the new DG moved straight from the Presidential Villa, where he was unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari by Tinubu, Kashim Shetima and Abdullahi Adamu, presidential and vice presidential flag bearers as well as national chairman of the party respectively, to the warm embrace of well wishers in Jos who came out in their thousands across party lines to welcome him, it was obvious that the APC had been recharged for greater things ahead.