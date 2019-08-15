Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State activist group Youth for Productive Change (YPC) says that state governor and chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) Simon Lalong has strengthened peace and security in Plateau.

In a press statement issued in Jos on Thursday and signed by its chairman Stephen Bitrus Pwol, YPC expressed confidence in the leadership of the Lalong administration which, he says, has enable a stable atmosphere for peaceful coexistence in the state.

The YPC statement reads:

“The Youth for Productive Change wish to register our heartfelt gratitude to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong for strengthen peace and security architecture in the state for the enthronement of enduring peace.

“As a group of productive minded youths who seek to change the narratives and scheme of things in our society and who are solidly in support of your administration, we have closely observed your good intentions for peace and unity of Plateau coming to reality.

“We are compelled by your sincerity in the governance of the state to put this together to appreciate your good deeds and to encourage you to do more in restoring the lost glory of the state has we have resolved to continue to support your administration for greater achievements.

Pwol said the developmental strides recorded by the Lalong administration for the first term in office, particularly the revamping of the State’s economy and restoration of peace and security of lives compelled Plateau people to vote massively during the 2019 general election.

“We have seen your administration bringing to an ebbs the security challenges we’ve had in the time past through proactive measures, your noticeably reform effort in revamping our economy, the growing and boom experienced and still experiencing in the internally generated revenue which provides peaceful environment for business to flourish.

“The reinstatement of sacked primary school teachers into Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Civil Service Commission (CSC), Equipping the Health Sector, Completion of uncompleted projects to ensure continuity, provision of quality agricultural farm inputs to farmers among many initiatives deserves commendation.

“We are neither perplexed nor despair about all the happenings around positive and negative, but we are hoping and positive that things will “change” for better as we continue to pray and give the moral support needed.”

Pwol said the emergence of Lalong as Governor of Plateau in 2015 and 2019 was divinely arranged by God as most elites in the state resisted him and did not gave him the chance but became out stronger and victorious because the masses rooted for him.

“Your deeds have proven to us that you are indeed a quality leader who is for all as that is also noticed in your inclusive structure that symbolizes acceptance which leads to tolerance and hence peaceful coexistence and unity that can translated into collective achievements which end result is colossal victory.

“May your administration activism continue to foster the unity of different ethnicities and caused our diversity to be our greatest strength even as we stand for each other. We are optimistic that trustworthy youths would be included in your cabinet to mann the affairs of the state.

“Your appointments of youths into key roles of the state has shown the quality of true leadership, emulated by many but ignored by few. We hope to continue seeing you attaining height without any set back. You have liberate us from the shackles of cabalnocracy and external dominance of some assailants who are working against the good vision and dreams that you have for our dear state.

“Continue to do these things that you are doing until our Plateau is made a home for all and become the true light of our country Nigeria.”