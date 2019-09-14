Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has refuted media reports quoting him to have said that the Federal Government through the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the sum of 100 billion naira for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Governor Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, describes the assertion purportedly made in an interview he granted recently as a total misrepresentation of facts in the said interview wherein he explained how Plateau was handling the issue of livestock management.

The Governor said, “for the avoidance of doubt, I never mentioned or in any way inferred during my interview that the Federal Government or the National Economic Council Chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the sum of 100 billion naira for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) or any ranching programme.”

Governor Simon Lalong clarified that “what I clearly stated in the said interview was that the document about livestock was initiated during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan for which they budgeted N100 billion naira. At no time did I associate the Buhari Administration with the approval or management of such funds.”

Governor Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, also clarified a similar misrepresentation of facts arising from the recent emergency meeting of the Forum where the governors were briefed about the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and subsequently adopted it because it lays out clear path for modernizing pastoral activities as well as provides a mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation among farmers and herders in the region.

He advised the media to be circumspect and report issues factually to avoid quoting sources out of context.