From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has received in audience the new Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Sanda led a delegation to formally inform him about the change of leadership in the House.

Majority leader of the House, Hon. Daniel Naanlong told the Governor that the House decided to change its leadership in order to save the institution and democracy from further damage on the account of the misconduct and violation of due process and high handedness of the former Speaker Nuhu Abok Ayuba.

He said after following due process and complying with the laid down procedures, 16 members signed for the removal of Abok who was subsequently impeached by the required 2/3rd of the members including some PDP members who do not want to be mentioned for now.

In his place, the Member representing Pengana Constituency in Bassa LGA, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda was duely elected as Speaker to replace the former Speaker Abok Ayuba.

In his remarks, the new Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda said he was humbled by the confidence that 16 of his colleagues including some PDP members reposed in him to lead them at this auspicious time promising to be fair, just and patriotic.

He assured the Governor that the House will collaborate with the Executive and the legislature to serve the people of Plateau by ensuring that there is good governance, security, peace and infrastructural development among others.

Sanda also said that all pending bills which have suffered undue delays in the House during the former Speaker will receive proper legislative action as the State needs to make progress and deliver the dividends of democracy to the electorate.

While receiving the new Speaker, Governor Lalong said the House is totally autonomous and capable of determining its leadership at any time without any external interference.

He expressed confidence that their decision is the best for the State because they have clearly shown that they are on the side of the people and will not sacrifice legislative duties for which they have taken an oath to perform, on the altar of political ambitions.

The Governor said ” as a House, you are the ones who know why you had to change your leadership at this moment. However, this kind of event is not new to the Plateau House of Assembly where leaderships have been changed in the past. Nobody comes to the House as a Speaker, but the members donate such privilege to one of them as first among equals. That is why those who have such privilege should do their best to carry their colleagues along and work for the benefit of the people and the legislature”.

The Governor advised the new Speaker to be focussed and humble in discharging his duties with utmost diligence and respect for all members as well as a commitment to work for the success of the Government.

He assured the new House leadership that he will support them and continue to work for their success being a former Speaker and one who has championed the autonomy of the legislature by being the first to implement it in the country.