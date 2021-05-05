From Gyang Bere, Jos

Members of the Plateau State Executive Council have described Governor Simon Bako Lalong as a gift to Plateau, who has used every opportunity to better the living conditions of the people.

They described the governor as a leader who has demonstrated exceptional capacity to consider the interest of others above himself.

Deputy Governor of Plateau State Prof Sonni Gwanle Tyoden led members of EXCO to the residence of the governor in Rayfield to congratulate him over his 58th birthday.

Prof Tyoden said the special occasion was another opportunity for Plateau and Nigeria to celebrate the governor for his humility and service to humanity.

He said Governor Lalong is a gift to Plateau State and Nigeria as he has used every opportunity in public office to serve the people, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised.

Tyoden said Lalong’s “Rescue Administration” has achieved a lot especially in the areas of peace, infrastructure development, human capital development, tourism and agriculture.

The governor, meanwhile, expressed appreciation to members of the State Executive Council and the people of Plateau who have not only supported his administration, but also prayed for him to succeed.

He said he would not have been able to achieve anything in life or even as a governor without the support and cooperation of the people.

Chaplain of the Government House Chapel and Bishop-elect of Lafiya Diocese Rev Fr David Ajang said a prayer for the governor and his family.