From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and large turn out during the local government election in the 17 LGAs of the state.

However, former governor of the state, Sen. Jonah David Jang has described the exclusion of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from participating in yesterday’s election as a show of shame and cowardice by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Plateau State Government.

Lalong who voted alongside his wife, Regina Lalong, and other close family members at about 10:30am, said he was impressed with the turn out and enthusiasm in his ward and the encouraging reports from various parts of the state, which equally indicated a peaceful exercise and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

He said going by the fact that PLASIEC had assured all political parties, candidates and the entire electorate of its readiness for the exercise having planned over a long period of time and engaged all stakeholders, there was no cause for alarm.

Commenting on the conduct of the election, Jang, in a press statement signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, said if the APC was as popular as it had claimed, they should have allowed PDP to participate in the poll.

