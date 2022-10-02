Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with Chairman of the APC in the State, Hon. Rufus Bature as he marks 60 years and described him as a man of integrity, competence and reliability.

Lalong who attended a thanksgiving service to mark the event at COCIN Church Kufen, Barkin Ladi LGA, said the celebrant is an epitome of humility who has demonstrated capacity to work with people from all backgrounds particularly at the grassroots level.

He noted that Bature who was one time Member of the Plateau State House of Assembly and Secretary to the Government of Plateau State among others, has exhibited high sense of patriotism and resilience in serving Plateau State and Nigeria over the years.

He said 60 years in the life of a man calls for celebrations particularly for someone who rose from a humble background to work hard and by God’s grace rose to political prominence.

He commended him for serving his family, community, and humanity with all his gifts, talents, and resources as well as ensuring that many indigent people are assisted while many children go to school.

Lalong asked Bature to continue to be a loyal, committed and kind person he has been over the years particularly through their political journey spanning many decades.

He said “We suffered with Rufus during our persecution by the Obasanjo government over our stance against State of Emergency in Plateau State and our refusal to illegally impeach former Governor Joshua Dariye. Our seats were declared vacant and we were rendered very poor but we stood together despite the inability of the Governor to take care of our families as agreed. After our travails and in the course of our ordeal we lost some of our colleagues.

“We are grateful to God that he saw our suffering and decided to reward us with the positions we hold today when we decided to join the APC. Rufus is a reliable and trustworthy person and that is why I appointed him the Secretary to the Government and he later contested and was elected Chairman of the APC in Plateau State. I know he will deliver our party to victory not only in the State but in the Presidential elections”.

He regretted that despite their sacrifices some politicians are spreading false and toxic narratives against the Government alleging that Plateau heritage is being mortgaged by the APC, a situation he described as very unfortunate.

In his Sermon, guest preacher Rev. Gyang Pam, Provost, Gindiri Theological Seminary reading from Luke 12:13-21 cautioned people against paying attention to worldly acquisition that are temporary to the detriment of eternity.

He said no matter what anyone accumulates, he cannot take anything after death, but will rather have to account for his or her deeds before God.

Rev. Pam said the celebrant has continously done his best to look after the interest of others in the society particularly the underprivileged. He urged him to continue in this line of service to his people and humanity in general.

The celebrant, Hon. Rufus Bature said he was very grateful to God for creating and sustaining him over the past 60 years and lifting him up from a humble background to a place of note in society.

He recalled his struggle in life and thanked God for the good and bad times which he said helped in building him up to be able to take up higher responsibilities in Plateau State and the nation.

Bature specifically thanked Governor Simon Bako Lalong for his unrelenting friendship and commitment to service which he said attracted him to join the progressive movement in 2015 leading to his appointment as the first Secretary to the Government of Plateau State from Beromland.

He said Governor Lalong has also brought projects to his Constituency including the Legacy Project (Special Hospital) which has been designated as the site for the proposed Federal Orthopedic Hospital for the North Central Zone among others.