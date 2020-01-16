Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and a lawmaker representing Mangu-Bokkos federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Engr. Solomon Maren, have applauded security agencies for working tirelessly for the released of three aid workers and two civilians, including Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, a nurse, all of whom were abducted in the North East.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham, expressed satisfaction with the development.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in ensuring that those in captivity are set free as he takes on terror groups and other criminals.

Lalong had given assurances to the family of Jennifer that the state government would work with all necessary agencies to secure her release when he sent a delegation to the nurse’s family led by the Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Mr Sylvester Wallangko.

He said that efforts to rescue other Plateau citizens still being held by terror group Boko Haram are ongoing and asked the victims’ families and the people of the state to continue to pray and support the government and security agencies with useful information that will assist in their quick release.

Lalong said more security measures are being taken to tackle incidences of crime and to prevent attacks on innocent citizens.

House member Maren in a separate statement saluted the courage of the security agencies which have made sacrifices to protect the country from criminals.

“On behalf of the entire peace-loving people of Mangu/Bokkos Federal constituency, I wish to express my deep appreciations to all those who played various roles in facilitating the release of our dear daughter, Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel from Boko Haram captivity,” he said in the statement.

“Jennifer was abducted with four others along Monguno-Maiduguri road on December 22, 2019, by Boko Haram, the day she was marking the 21st anniversary of her dear father’s demise.

“We immediately started advocating for her rescue and yesterday January 15, 2020, at about 5 pm, the joyful news came that she and her fellow hostages had regained freedom.”

He noted that his joy and that of Jennifer’s family knows no bounds and lauded the courage and bravery of the Armed Forces and the Department of State Services.

“I appreciate the Armed Forces and the Department of the State Services for facilitating their release. I equally wish to appreciate the media, local and international non-governmental organisations, the Church and all those who stood with us in the struggle that led to her release.

“I wish to salute the rare steadfastness of her family especially her widowed mother, Mrs Naomi Samuel, who showed more courage and faith than any of us, praying ceaselessly for her release.”

Engr. Maren pleaded that the same energy is deployed to facilitate the release of others still being held hostage, among them Lilian Gyang, a 100 level student of the University of Maiduguri, from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, abducted on January 9, 2020.

“Another Plateau indigene, Abdulhamid Bashir, Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku, among others, [and] the remaining Chibok schoolgirls also remain a huge concern. Government should intensify efforts to bring smiles on the faces of their families too.

“The security and welfare of every citizen is a constitutional duty that must be pursued diligently. A lot has been done but more is still expected. Government should upgrade the capacity of our security outfits to detect and halt crime even before it is executed,” the lawmaker said.

Maren added: “The world has gone digital. We cannot afford to lag behind. We must employ artificial intelligence, upgrade the equipment used by our troops and ensure adequate motivation for them to effectively fight terrorism and other violent crimes.

“The activities of saboteurs who consistently divert funds meant for their welfare and equipment, and/or leak operational secrets of our troops, thus exposing them to danger in the discharge of their duties, must be dutifully checked as the nation marks the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.”