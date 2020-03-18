Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the first speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly and one of the illustrious sons of the state, Prof Dakum Shawn.

Prof Shawn who was an elder statesman died after a protracted illness.

Dakum Shawn, an academic and politician, was the first speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly who held office in the Second Republic from 1979 to 1983 during the administration of Chief Solomon Daushep Lar.

Governor Lalong said “it is another great loss for the people of Plateau State as one of its finest politicians is called to glory. Prof. Dakum Shawn was an honest, patriotic, fearless and competent person who gave his all to every assignment he handled. He left so many legacies in the socio-political landscape of the state and the nation having impacted many positively.”

The governor recalled his role in laying the foundation for a sound education in Plateau State and northern Nigeria, as the first Nigerian principal of the famous Girls’ High School Gindiri (GHS) where he taught and mentored many young persons that are today contributing positively to society.

“His political experience and contributions according to Governor Lalong have also enhanced the fortunes of democracy in the state and Nigeria as a whole. He praised his contributions to the development of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) where he was once its chairman.”

Lalong while consoling his immediate family, friends, well-wishers and associates, asked them to take solace in the fact that late Prof. Shawn lived a fruitful life and raised many who will carry on his legacies.