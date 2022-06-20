Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the death of retired Col. Musa Shehu, former Military Administrator of Plateau and Rivers, as huge loss to the nation and his immediate family.

Lalong stated this during Shehu’s funeral rites at the Apo Cemetery in Abuja, as disclosed in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

The governor said the deceased was a fine officer and gentleman who served the nation with dignity and honour.

“As military administrator of Plateau State between 1998 and 1999, Col. Shehu demonstrated enormous passion for peace, justice and development by carrying all segments of the society along in governance,” he said .

Lalong acknowledged the efforts of the deceased at implementing projects and programmes that impacted the lives of the people across the entire 17 local government areas of Plateau.

He lauded Shehu’s contributions to the political development of the country and his efforts towards consolidating democracy, when he served as the Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

The governor prayed for the repose of his soul and commiserated with his family, urging them to accept his death as the will of God. (NAN)

