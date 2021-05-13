From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed deep shock over the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro who died at the age of 80.

Lalong, in a statement in Jos said Plateau State and the nation has lost a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served with courage, dignity and selflessness.

He recalled the achievements of late Gen. Dogonyaro during his career in the Army where he held several command positions and accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

“Plateau State has lost an elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in his military career brought a lot of pride and honour for the State. The commitment of the deceased towards the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and well as ensuring its peace and unity stood him out as a soldier of repute whose professionalism continues to inspire many younger ones”.

Lalong said his outstanding leadership in the course of Nigeria’s contributions to international peace keeping efforts, particularly when he served as ECOMOG Field Commander in Liberia remains a reference point to the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said Gen. Dogonyaro never hesitated to offer Plateau State and the nation his wealth of experience and knowledge particularly towards tackling security challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

He expressed his condolences to the family and people of Plateau State over this sad loss.