Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalon has expressed deep grief over the death of an assistant coach of the Plateau United Football Club of Jos, Coach Pele.

He noted that Coach Pele passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, condoled with the family of the deceased, the management and players of Plateau United as well as fans of the club over the sad departure of the football tactician.

The governor said “late Coach Pele was a great pillar for the Plateau United an asset to the footballing community in the state and nation at large. He dedicated his time and energy to grooming young talents and guiding them to stardom. Many of them are now flying high around the world.”

Lalong also noted the immense contributions of late Coach Pele to the success of Plateau United particularly in its current form where it has remained on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The governor prayed to God to grant the late coach eternal rest and comfort the family.