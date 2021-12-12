From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with the family of His Royal Highness, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, CFR, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, on the passage of the royal father.

Lalong in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham described the loss of the First Class traditional ruler as a great loss to the Government and people of Oyo State and Ogbomosoland because of his leadership that brought peace, prosperity, reconciliation and tolerance to the people during his 48 years on the throne of his ancestors.

Lalong said the demise of the revered traditional ruler is also huge loss to Plateau State as the late Kabiyesi spent his formative years in Jos where he founded many businesses as well as built strong relationships which he continued to maintain after being called upon to ascend the throne of his fore fathers.

He said during his tenure as former Chancellor of the Plateau State University Bokkos, the late Soun of Ogbomosho inspired the Institution to grow and become one of the leading State Universities in Nigeria with rapid expansion of infrastructure, research and student experience.

While urging the family, Oyo State as well his subjects to be consoled by his good works, Governor Lalong called on them to keep alive his legacies of humility, wisdom and generosity as well as embracing people from different backgrounds and showing love at all times.

