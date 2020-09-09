Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has commissioned the Plateau State One State Investment Centre (PS-OSIC) to ease business activities in the State.

The Governor formally opened the Investment Centre on Wednesday at Beach Road, Jos, he State capital.

He said with the centre operational, investors will not have to cut through the bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder easy establishment of businesses in Plateau State.

‘By now, it is very clear to all that our Rescue Administration is matching words with action in ensuring that business activities on the Plateau blossom so as to create wealth and prosperity for our citizens. Since coming into office, we have continued to tackle one after the other, challenges that hamper economic activities in our State,’ the Governor stated at the launch ceremony.

‘The first one we paid attention to is insecurity which by the grace of God; the cooperation of the citizens, the support of security agencies, as well as other stakeholders, we have been able to achieve substantially.’

The Governor said the State Government established the One Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) as an investment mechanism where relevant government agencies are brought together under one location, coordinated and streamlined to provide efficient and transparent services to investors in the State.

He expressed the hope that the One Stop Investment Centre will reduce time and costs of securing business permits, and also enhance the application of legislation and regulations to support competition and business friendly policies.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Mr Abe Aku, explained that the Investment Centre will be committed to continuous refinement of the processes for obtaining business permits and also improving the quality of regulations that impact the private sector.

He added that the centre will deploy the most modern technologies and applications that may require less physical contacts thereby making it easier for investors to obtain solutions from every part of the world.

A representative of the German International Development Agency (GIZ) and Chairman of the Plateau Economic Advisory Council expressed hope that the Investment Centre will showcase the business potentials of the State through effective and timely services.