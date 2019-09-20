Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of crisis, fake news and hate speech, in order to sustain peace in the state.

Lalong gave the directive during “The Plateau Unity and Peace Discourse” organised by the Plateau Peace Building Agency(PPBA) in Jos, yesterday.

He expressed worry that some persons were determined to perpetrate violence, in spite of efforts to maintain peace in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, the governor said the event was held to preach forgiveness and reconciliation to communities across the 17 local government areas .

“To arrest the vicious circle of violence, our administration established the PPBA to promote the culture of peace and to ensure a harmonious coexistence between the diverse ethno-religious groups in the state,” said Lalong.

“While various strategies have been adopted in search for lasting peace, we must however begin to pay attention to issues of transitional mechanisms, such as forgiveness, ” he said.

He said, forgiveness, healing and reconciliation were essential tools to achieve sustained peace, saying these could be achieved with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Mr Joseph Lengman, Director General of PPBA, said the event was part of the activities organised by the agency to celebrate the International Peace Day on September 21.

He said education was a critical for children to learn good attributes such as tolerance and love and that this will curb security challenges bedevilling various parts of the country.