Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has directed security agencies to arrest those who failed to comply with the restriction orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Lalong, who is also the chairman of Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of COVID-19 in the state, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang advised citizens to abide by government directives in their own interest.

He noted that the restriction order includes closure of all markets except those selling food items, pharmaceuticals and cooking gas; no congregation of more than 50 people at places of worship and strict observance of two-metres social distancing, where up to 50 people congregate, as well as, provision of hygiene materials such as water, soap and sanitisers.

Lalong said prohibition of street trading, street hawking, and begging; ban on weekly Sunday markets at Ahmadu Bello Way, Bukuru and environs; closure of all drinking joints, social centres and night clubs must be adhered to.

He said: “Mandatory provision of takeaway packs by restaurants to avoid crowding cancellation of all festivals and anniversaries; strict adherence to two-metres social distancing in motor parks and inside all transport vehicles and tricycles.

“Capture of data of inbound and outbound passengers at all motor parks in Plateau State; preliminary tests for Covid-19, at all land and air entry points into Plateau State; 14 days self-isolation for overseas returnees or those who know that they have had contact with any of the confirmed cases in the country.

“Consequently, members of the public are warned in their own interest to abide by the restriction order, as security officials will arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the order,” the statement emphasised