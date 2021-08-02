From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has tasked security agencies to take all necessary measures to stop the deteriorating security situation in Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of houses, properties and farmlands.

Governor Lalong, in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham said the governor has been in touch with all the heads of security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, DSS, NSCDC and others with a clear mandate to move into the areas and apprehend perpetrators behind the wanton destruction of lives and properties, as well as restore normalcy to the affected areas.

He also summoned an emergency Security Council Meeting on Monday where he received further briefings and conduct detailed reviews to determine the next step of action.

The governor expressed sadness at the development and offered his sympathises with those affected. He assures that government will engage all stakeholders in addressing the matter with a view to bringing an end to the unfortunate and unacceptable attacks on innocent citizens aimed at disrupting the peace of the affected areas and the state at large.

The governor has in the meantime directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Peace Building Agency (PBA) to immediately deploy immediately to the affected communities to provide humanitarian assistance and sue for peace.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.