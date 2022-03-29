From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong is among the Nigerian governors attending the 2022 Annual Investment Summit (AIM) holding at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, UAE.

Alongside Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Kwara among others, Governor Lalong attended the official opening of the event where the focus was on Investment in Sustainable Innovation for a thriving future.

Speakers at the event, including the Vice President of Colombia, UNECA President and others, spoke about creating investment opportunities in technology, energy, mining, environment, education, agriculture, tourism and hospitality among others targeting the vulnerable and women.

They emphasised the need for expanding opportunities for more citizens of the world, particularly in developing countries where infrastructure, education and funding have denied many the opportunities for inclusion in tapping from the vast economic opportunities available within their immediate environment.

A press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said Governor Lalong and his colleagues thereafter visited the exhibition stands where already, various States including Plateau have started displaying some of their products and opportunities for investors.

Governors present at the opening ceremony visited the booths where Plateau State received commendation for the level of display and packaging of information for prospective investors in key areas of comparative advantage in the state.

On hand to provide details to visitors to the Plateau State pavilion were the Chairman, Plateau State Economic Advisory Council, Nde Ezekiel Gomos, MD PIPC Mr Chrysogonus Yilzak, and DG of the Plateau State Public-Private Partnership Agency Mr Felix Rwang-Dung

Lalong was expected to make a presentation to investors from various parts of the world who are attending the Summit on Wednesday as well as meet with representatives of government and private sectors to discuss areas of investment in Plateau State.